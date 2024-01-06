'Consistency vs. inconsistency': UE men's basketball drops third straight vs. Murray State

EVANSVILLE — Energy was palpable going into Ford Center on Saturday. The University of Evansville men’s basketball team, having its best start in seven years, carried tangible progress into the arena. It should have been a celebration of the season it’s been to this point.

Instead, the 7,928 spectators at Ford Center — the fifth-most for a Purple Aces men’s game in the downtown arena and the only one of the top 10 that was played against a non-ranked team or high-major opponent — left for the exits early. Murray State, particularly in the second half, dominated UE in a 81-59 effort.

“We just came out flat,” guard Antonio Thomas said. “We just gotta stick to our principles and stick to what we work on every day. When we play — when we have fun — we stick to our principles, we win.”

Coach David Ragland said the team’s word of the week was “consistency.” That was missing the most for the Aces (10-5, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) in the demoralizing defeat.

Evansville’s Antonio Thomas (2) is fouled as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Murray State Racers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Murray State beat Evansville 81-59.

“Man to man,” Ragland said, “we didn’t live in our consistency today. We were very inconsistent in our habits. Any team you play, especially a good team, they’re gonna take advantage of it.”

Saturday’s loss makes it three in a row, all without star forward Ben Humrichous. Dropping road matchups to the Big 12’s Cincinnati and the current MVC favorite Indiana State aren’t causes for concern. Dropping a home game to Murray State (6-9, 3-1), which came in without a road win, doesn’t necessarily constitute a bad loss, but the performance left plenty to be desired.

Yes, the Racers have turned things around and now have their third consecutive win. But the Aces were favored coming in. They’d dropped two in a row, but this was still their best showing since 2017. KenPom gave them a 67% chance of winning.

Instead, it was ugly play after ugly play. Murray State's momentum grew; UE was left searching for answers.

“That’s where the consistency vs. inconsistency lies,” Ragland said. “I thought as the game went on, we got more and more inside ourselves. Guys got siloed up.”

And Humrichous was forced to watch on, listed as day-to-day, wearing a gray hoodie and a boot on his right foot. UE is noticeably down in his absence on both ends. His 3-point shooting and ability to drive to the basket on offense are gone. His rim protection, shot disruptions and steals are sorely missed on defense.

But one player’s leg injury doesn’t — or at least shouldn’t — devastate a team in the sense that UE was. The Aces led Cincinnati at halftime and went on a 19-2 run against Indiana State without him. The tools are there. The consistency, at least on Saturday, was not.

“We have more than enough in the locker room,” Ragland said. “Because of this, we’re going to be a better version of ourselves later.”

The Racers walked the Aces off the floor in the second half. A 19-3 run made them untouchable. It looked like the Murray State of past years. It also looked like the UE of seasons gone by. Murray State forced 18 turnovers for 18 points and added 32 in the paint and 16 off fast breaks. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was the first Ace in double figures — with 6:07 remaining.

“You just gotta want it. You just gotta find back the momentum,” Strawbridge said. “We just need to take pride in the things that we do daily and stick to that. … We’re trying to set the standard of winning.”

Evansville’s Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20) dribbles up court after stealing as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Murray State Racers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Murray State beat Evansville 81-59.

The Aces’ only games with fewer points than their 59 were against BYU and Cincinnati. The Racers are not on the same level as those two teams. Saturday’s performance was UE’s worst so far this season. It was sloppy. It was underwhelming.

More than anything, for a revitalized Aces program still with plenty to be proud of so far, it was uncharacteristic. It was inconsistent. The large crowd shows the momentum the team has; the result shows how far it still has to go.

“I guarantee this: We’re going to revive a storied program. That type of crowd is going to become the norm,” Ragland said. “We’re not taking any shortcuts. … I ain’t sleeping, my staff ain’t sleeping, until that happens.”

