Consistency is key for Texans LB Neville Hewitt

As Davis Mills drops back to pass during the seven-on-seven red zone drill, he notices his tight end Brevin Jordan has made his way to the middle of the end zone and is using his 6-3, 245-pound frame to shield off the safety behind him. Jordan throws up his hand to signal to his quarterback that he is open.

Mills sees the hand and throws the pass towards his tight end with incredible velocity. All indicators showed that this would be a successful play for the Texans’ offense, but something happened while the ball was in the air.

Out of nowhere, eight-year linebacker Neville Hewitt jumps right in front of the pass intended for Jordan and tries to make an interception but is unsuccessful. His attempt caused the ball to go in the air and come down in the arms of rookie safety Jalen Pitre.

Plays like that are what Hewitt has been doing since Day 1 of Texans training camp. He attributes his plays in camp so far to the familiarity with coach Lovie Smith’s system.

“After being in the system for a second year, you kind of got an idea of where you are supposed to be,” Hewitt said after practice. “After studying, watching film and taking coaching, all I am trying to do is get better every day.”

Most NFL players use “stacking days” as a mantra during daily practices. In layman’s terms, it means being consistent in what is working for them and improving on it. That mindset is what a coach wants to see when observing players on the field and film.

Hewitt has “stacked” enough days during training camp for the coaches to notice, including Smith.

“I love everything he’s done since he got here,” said Smith. “As you watch practice just about every day he’s out there, he’s one of the guys that’s bought into.”

After playing all 17 games in 2021, Hewitt had an opportunity to sign elsewhere as a free agent but chose to come back to the Texans for another year.

“It’s a great group of guys here,” said Hewitt about his decision to stay with Houston. “We have a lot of veterans and a lot of young guys, a very good mix. Coming into a defense for a second year, I have a history of coming back in the second year with a better understanding. I play faster.

“So that is better than going anywhere else and trying to figure it out again. I wanted to come back and build chemistry with these guys and make plays.”

Hewitt will have an opportunity to display what he has improved on in camp when the Texans take on the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium Aug. 13.

