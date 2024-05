[BBC Sport]

Scotland international Andy Considine indicates he has played his last game for St Johnstone with his two-year contract at an end. (Courier - subscription)

Saints are interested in former Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu. (Herald - subscription)

Meanwhile, St Johnstone forward Adama Sidibeh is attracting interest from Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough. (Football Insider)

