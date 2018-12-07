Considering current QB chaos, should Redskins have kept three from the start? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins kept only two quarterbacks on their roster this season. There's certainly now a major "what if" scenario if they had held onto a third.

Truth is that doesn't matter. What's done is done. Injuries sidelined Alex Smith and Colt McCoy. Now new guy Mark Sanchez is trying to speed-read the team's playbook with the season hanging in the balance. Same for backup Josh Johnson, whose addition this week makes Sanchez, signed on Nov. 19, seem like a roster mainstay.

The 6-6 Redskins have lost three in a row and their hold on the NFC East title race. It's unclear if they win another game this season, and there's a decent chance they won't be favored in another game because of their QB woes. Washington is a 3 ½ point home underdog Sunday to the 4-8 New York Giants.

All of this leads to a question: Having gone through this experience, would Jay Gruden go without a third quarterback again?

"I think it just depends, you know?" Gruden answered after Thursday's practice. "If you have the luxury of keeping three on your 53-man roster, it would be great, but a lot of times with injuries at certain positions, it's hard to keep three. Then you'd be short at another position and then if something happens to that position, you'd have to make cuts at another position and it's a domino effect."

Most of the NFL's 32 teams went with two in 2017. Most get away without even needing the primary backup. Kirk Cousins made all potential 54 starts during his three seasons as Washington's main QB. This season 18 quarterbacks have started all 12 games. Smith, Cincinnati's Andy Dalton and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo are currently the only Week 1 starters to finish the season on injured reserve.

Washington kept three as recently as 2016, with sixth-round pick Nate Sudfeld backing up Cousins and McCoy. Washington released Sudfeld ahead of the 2017 season. He then elected to join the Eagles practice squad.

Three seemed possible this campaign, but the Redskins waived Kevin Hogan. Like Sudfeld, there was hope of keeping him on the practice squad. That is until the Broncos claimed Hogan off waivers.

Washington signed quarterback Nic Shimonek to the practice squad on Sept 2. He didn't last the week. No other passer joined the quarterback room until Sanchez arrived.

"Ideally, you'd like to keep one on the practice squad, which we tried with Hogan, but he got claimed and then after that, we just didn't have room to fit one in here," Gruden continued. "I just figured if something happened to the two guys that we have, we would have to get a veteran guy in here anyway and get him taught up, so that's basically what we've had to do."

Considering Smith and McCoy are both over 30, holding a third veteran quarterback made little sense unless said third quarterback offered trade value. McCoy didn't challenge Smith for the starting spot, so there's minimal chance a player like Sanchez or Johnson ever would.

Going young for the third spot, absolutely. However, the Redskins didn't have one available once they risked Hogan on waivers. Having one on the practice squad would offer emergency depth, but projecting an inexperienced QB as some kind of potential savior if called upon is preposterous.

Even if, say, this same injury scenario happened in 2016 with Sudfeld on the 53, it's unlikely anyone would have felt like things are fine. At least he would know which end is up with the offense from weeks and months of practices.

"In a perfect world, when everybody is healthy, you keep three on your 53," Gruden said, "but we just haven't had that luxury the last couple of years."

Except, that's not completely accurate. Just make a decision. As a team, we're keeping three quarterbacks, period. Nobody forced Washington to release Sudfeld or Hogan.

Rookie Adonis Alexander lived on the 53-man roster all season as Washington's sixth corner. Active for five of 12 games, Alexander played 10 defensive snaps and 61 on special teams (or 19 percent of all special teams' plays).

Of course, to Gruden's point, there's a likelihood Alexander plays more going forward with Quinton Dunbar landing on injured reserve this week.

Maybe the NFL simply needs to institute a rule. Teams keep 53 players overall and that can include a third quarterback. If you want a third outside then 53, there's a financial tax of sorts.

Until such a rule, teams have a choice: Keep three and thus perhaps *waste* a roster spot on a player who never suits up on game day, or burn a spot for the most important position in American team sports just in case. It will be interesting to see, should the same coaching staff return in 2019, what choices they make next season after this unwanted experience.

