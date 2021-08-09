Should You Consider Selling Your RELX PLC Position Before it’s Too Late?

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund (Hedged)” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the 3 months and 12 months to June 30th, the Fund returned 7.97% and 32.87% respectively, while its benchmark, by comparison returned 7.05% and 35.32% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Cooper Investors, the fund mentioned RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX), and discussed its stance on the firm. RELX PLC is a London, United Kingdom-based book publishing company, that currently has a $57.6 billion market capitalization. RELX delivered a 20.92% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 34.57%. The stock closed at $29.82 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what Cooper Investors has to say about RELX PLC in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"As noted in our previous update stock numbers in the Fund had become temporarily elevated due to participation in a number of spin-off and IPO opportunities. This has reduced back to 42 positions after three stocks were sold during the quarter with proceeds used to upsize recent investments, these sells (includes) RELX. RELX, an owner of highly recurring subscription journals and data assets has been owned in the portfolio for nearly 5 years and delivered a solid risk adjusted total return of over 70% (in local currency terms). During the period of ownership management have simplified the corporate structure and continued to deploy capital into faster growing data assets, mainly in the US. Shares were punished in 2020 as the group’s Exhibition business suffered a material drop in earnings due to restrictions preventing physical events taking place. After a decent recovery in the share price this year we have redeployed what was a smaller Stalwart position into superior VoF propositions."

Based on our calculations, RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. RELX was in 4 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 8 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) delivered an 11.48% return in the past 3 months.

