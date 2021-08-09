Should You Consider Investing in Shopify (SHOP)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·5 min read

Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital's long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for its long-only equity strategy, while its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, by comparison returned 15.25% over the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Worm Capital, the fund mentioned Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), and discussed its stance on the firm. Shopify Inc. is an Ottawa, Canada-based e-commerce company, that currently has a $190.5 billion market capitalization. SHOP delivered a 34.73% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 44.81%. The stock closed at $1,525.06 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what Worm Capital has to say about Shopify Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"In particular, the very nature of travel is changing: Longer stays, more flexible remote work policies, and so on. As its marketplace matures, we see significant similarities to our position in Shopify: An international focus led by managers who understand that, in land-grab environment, focusing on its unique value proposition for its sellers—i.e. keep costs low, improve the platform with additional features, etc.—takes precedent over short-term earnings. In other words, we like businesses that play the long game. Unlike Airbnb, Shopify drove positive attribution this past quarter. Still, we think this opportunity is still vastly undervalued over the long-term.

Last year, in the Q2 2020 Investor Letter, we wrote a bit about the similarities and differences between AMZN and SHOP, but concluded they “both display winner-take-most dynamics in their respective domains.” We still believe that thesis is true: E-commerce is still, relatively speaking, in its early days. Despite the pandemic push, e-commerce retail still represents less than 15% of overall retail sales, per latest Fed data.

What that means, in practice, is that the opportunity for low-end disruption (i.e. create a scalable backbone for sellers to launch e-commerce business cheaply) is an enormous, underappreciated opportunity to create new economic value. Shopify is growing its GMV at high velocity (114% YoY in its most recent quarter to over $37 billion) but it’s a tricky business to value—which is good. We like tricky valuations. Our research process looks out several years into the future, which is really the only way to value a business properly—especially in a disruptive environment. (Trying to look at potential short-term earnings or even a simple price-to-sales multiple is not a good way to model out valuations on Shopify.) When thinking about a position like Shopify, we view them as generational company—much like AMZN—that is building the global infrastructure to enable small and medium-sized business to transact online, and, most importantly, keep their unique identity and branding.

Where AMZN optimizes for efficiency, SHOP optimizes for experience. The scale of this opportunity is vast, and Shopify’s reach is wide. The focus—much like ABNB—is keeping costs low for sellers, attract new vendors, improving the ecosystem for merchants. “The rebels are winning,” Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said recently (in a quote we liked so much we made it the title of this letter). “We are betting on a different vision of the future of commerce. We are making it possible for every business to present their brand in their own unique way. A stark contrast to selling on a centralized marketplace.”"

https://www.insidermonkey.com/blog/wp-admin/edit.php?s&amp;post_status=draft&amp;post_type=post&amp;action=-1&amp;m=0&amp;cat=5653&amp;filter_action=Filter&amp;paged=1&amp;action2=-1
https://www.insidermonkey.com/blog/wp-admin/edit.php?s&post_status=draft&post_type=post&action=-1&m=0&cat=5653&filter_action=Filter&paged=1&action2=-1

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Based on our calculations, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) ranks 28th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SHOP was in 91 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 90 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) delivered a 37.57% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 10 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 finance stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of finance stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends. As the global community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic alongside economic recession and communal lockdowns, we […]

  • Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss what investors should expect from companies like Disney, AMC, Planet Fitness, and many more as quarterly earnings continue to roll out and the impact of inflation data scheduled to come out this week.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.