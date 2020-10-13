Consider dropping these five players to make room for Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

This football season is an anomaly, deviating from what we know as normal possibly further than any since the NFL’s inception.

Fantasy rosters are constantly evolving and major moves need to be made in order to accommodate the shifts in real NFL action. We all have players who have underperformed this season, but it’s tough to know when to let them go. I’m here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid.

In this weekly article, I comb through the weak and underwhelming performances to see who’s droppable in favor of some waiver wire magic. There are many variables in determining a player’s remaining fantasy value, including their own production, offense and health, to name a few. All will be taken into consideration when determining each week’s drops.

Daniel Jones, QB — Giants (rostered in 33% of leagues)

Heading into the season, Jones was being drafted as the QB15, sandwiched in between Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger. After five weeks of NFL play in 2020, Jones sits as the fantasy QB29, just two fantasy points ahead of Mitch Trubisky, who only played in three games before being benched. Jones couldn’t even produce a touchdown against the league’s worst defense last week and has now gone four consecutive contests without a passing or rushing score.

Unless you play in a 2QB or Superflex league, and even that feels gross, Jones is better off on the waiver wire or on someone else’s team.

Rex Burkhead, RB — Patriots (rostered in 40% of leagues)

You may be thinking, but the Patriots didn’t even play this week, how can Burkhead make this list? Well, there are many factors at play here, and it just feels like the right time to call it before he ruins someone’s Week 6 (assuming the Patriots play). Burkhead has done what he is supposed to for New England when called upon, but those opportunities will most likely be few and far between moving forward.

With Sony Michel relegated to the IR, Damien Harris received the bulk of the running back work in Week 4, seeing a team-high 17 touches. James White, who’s back in the mix as well, was targeted eight times in that contest. Burkhead could vulture a touchdown or two as he tends to do, but if you need to win now and seek more consistent scoring from the running back position, say goodbye to the 30-year-old back this week.

Golden Tate, WR — Giants (rostered in 37% of leagues)

We all had high hopes at the start of draft season that the Giants offense would take a step or three forward with Jones as the full-season starter. Tate was selected as the 55th wideout off the board, as a guy who could easily outperform his ADP and be a difference-maker on fantasy rosters.

Things change and that rosy outlook isn’t so promising anymore. Tate is averaging a measly 5.9 half-PPR points per tilt in 2020, and currently sits as the fantasy WR84. Even with Sterling Shepard sidelined, it’s tough to keep trotting Tate out into your weekly lineups. It may behoove your sanity to let him go, along with his quarterback.

Hunter Renfrow, WR — Raiders (rostered in 32% of leagues)

The Hunter Renfrow ride was slightly fun while we were on it, but now it’s time to get off. His output has been in the single digits on a weekly basis in half-PPR formats, with the exception of a Week 3 spike, which came mostly due to being a warm receiving body in a depleted offense. He did see 17 targets in the two weeks without Henry Ruggs, but in Week 5, Renfrow was only thrown at once, with Ruggs receiving three targets and Darren Waller leading the offense with seven.

It doesn’t hurt his droppability that the Raiders have Week 6 off, but upon their return, Renfrow is no more than a desperate flex play. The 32% of you who still roster the 24-year-old receiver should send him to the waiver wire in favor of someone with more opportunities like Ruggs, Tim Patrick or Tee Higgins.

