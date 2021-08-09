Conservatives furious as Psaki gets Vogue treatment ahead of Melania

White House press secretary Jen Psaki (AP)

Conservatives have hit out at Vogue magazine for publishing an interview with Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, and accused the title of ignoring Melania Trump and other Trump women.

While several female figures served in Donald Trump’s administration, the influential title was accused of largely avoided interviewing the former first lady or Ms Psaki’s predecessor in the briefing room, Kayleigh McEnany.

Fox&Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy alleged that Vogue had “failed” its readers “by deliberately ignoring the most consequential fashion icon in the White House since Jackie O” — or rather, Ms Trump — “while laughably fawning over Jill Biden’s dull Talbots look.”

“Likewise, politics and hate for Trump and conservative women in particular, drove their decision to snub Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany,” added the Fox co-host, who described Ms Enany as “so demonstrably superior to Jen Psaki”.

“Not just in beauty and style, but also intelligence and sheer communication skills,” said Ms Campos-Duffy. “Simply put, Vogue hates conservative women more than they love fashion."

Charlie Spiering, a White House correspondent for far-right news website Breitbart, tweeted: “Kamala Harris, Jill Biden an now Jen Psaki already set for Vogue — Melania Trump, Kayley McEnany, Sarah Sanders snubbed”.

Vogue’s interview with Ms Psaki follows features with vice president Kamala Harris, who appeared on the magazine’s front cover, and first lady Jill Biden, in the eight months since Joe Biden assumed office in January.

The 42-year-old Obama White House veteran was referred to as “the best press secretary” in living memory by her colleagues in the interview, which was published online on Monday.

The magazine’s Lizzie Widdicombe wrote: “When Psaki first appeared in the press briefing room, in January 2021, there was a collective swoon from roughly half the country”.

She added that it was because Ms Psaki was not “berating the assembled reporters, griping about CNN’s coverage of a presidential tweet, or spouting flagrant, easily disprovable lies,” in what appeared to be a subtle dig towards the Trump White House.

