Consequences of Pac-12 or Big 10 reversing course and playing in 2020

Accountability is key during these uncertain times navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 11, the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences voted to postpone all 2020 fall sports with health and safety of the student-athletes and coaching staffs at the forefront of this decision. The conferences were met with a lot of backlash, confusion and curiosity for the future after announcing their decision. Meanwhile, the other three Power 5 conferences are moving along with their conference-only scheduling and 2020 season.

However, on Friday Aug. 28, there have been reports of the Big Ten re-thinking their original statement and potentially starting the college football season around Thanksgiving.

SOURCE: Big Ten coaches are meeting on a call right now. Am told "it's a real possibility" that the Big Ten may try to reverse course and play later this fall. https://t.co/lbZJePwUbG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 28, 2020

If the Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences want a chance at playing sports in 2020, accountability must be at an all-time high for everyone involved.

Oregon State camp coordinator and volunteer assistant coach Darwin Barney, who helped guide the Beavs to two College World Series titles in 2006 and 2007 before a career in the MLB, joined the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast with host Ron Callan to discuss this further:

Football kind of drives college sports. It's tough because if you're not a driven student, if you're not a driven athlete, there's no one holding your hand right now. You hope you recruited well and got high caliber people that can stay the course. - Darwin Barney

Unfortunately, it just takes one bad decision to disrupt a season. Take the Seattle Seahawks for example: rookie CB Kemah Siverand tried to sneak a girl into the team hotel during training camp and it cost him his job. During a time of daily COVID testing and social distancing, precautions are at an all-time high.

On August 24, the University of Alabama reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 since classes recently restarted.

The University of Alabama has reported more than 560 coronavirus cases since classes restarted last week. https://t.co/R88sUoAcj9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 25, 2020

We'll see how all this unfolds and if the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences decide to try and play football in 2020.

If they do play, their past statements of player health and safety could be used against them-- as they should.

Should either conference reverse course and play, their intentions will be immediately criticized as a money grab given that the current conditions surrounding COVID-19 have not changed.

Playing during a pandemic presents a ton of liability.

The Big-10 and Pac-12 have made their decision.

Now they have to live with it.

