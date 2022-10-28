Consensus Week 8 RB Ranks: New face in top 3









It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Wow, it is already Week 8 of the NFL season. This year is FLYING by. As the season continues to roll on, so do lineup decisions. To help you decide which players you should start or sit this week, we are showcasing our Week 8 Consensus RB Rankings! Get ahead of all the weekend action and be sure to set the most optimal lineup so you can take home the win.

Our 2022 Football Season Tools are loaded with everything you need from the moment your draft ends through the fantasy football playoffs. Filled with rankings (weekly, rest-of-season, IDP and dynasty), weekly and rest-of-season projections, league sync, start/sit advice, lineup advising and so much more - we're confident this year's edition is among the finest we've ever produced. If you're looking to get an edge on your league mates week in and week out, then our tools will be exactly what you're after. They're an essential component for every fantasy manager, from now all the way to when you'll absolutely, certainly be hoisting your league's championship trophy.

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

For this week's NFL Season Tools Preview, we are previewing our Week 8 Consensus RB Rankings. Four of our experts (Matthew Berry, Pat Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Lawrence Jackson Jr.) give us all of their rankings for every week and we combine them to form weekly consensus rankings. With these rankings, we hope they will help you set an ideal lineup you can week in and week out. Where does Josh Jacobs rank after his dominant run as of late? Is Raheem Mostert making a case for the top 10? Our rankings answer these questions and more ahead of Week 8.

Story continues

Let's dive in:

Consensus Week 8 PPR RB Rankings:

1. Saquon Barkley - NYG

2. Derrick Henry - TEN

3. Josh Jacobs - LV

4. Christian McCaffrey - SF

5. Jonathan Taylor - IND

6. Alvin Kamara - NO

7. Kenneth Walker - SEA

8. Nick Chubb - CLE

9. Dalvin Cook - MIN

10. Joe Mixon - CIN

11. Raheem Mostert - MIA

12. Dameon Pierce - HOU

13. Travis Etienne - JAX

14. Rhamondre Stevenson - NE

15. Aaron Jones - GB

16. Miles Sanders - PHI

17. D'Andre Swift - DET

18. Devin Singletary - BUF

19. Tony Pollard - DAL

20. Michael Carter - NYJ

To check out the full Week 8 Consensus RB Rankings, be sure to check out our 2022 Season Tools!

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.