Consensus five-star prospect to officially visit Huskers this weekend

2025 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., a consensus five-star prospect who is ranked the No.2 player in the country by both 247Sports and Rivals, has scheduled an official visit to Nebraska for this weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced his plans on Thursday.

Sanders has already taken one official visit in his recruitment to South Carolina back on April 19, he also has official visits scheduled to Clemson, Georgia, Tenenssee, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Notably, this is the first recruiting cycle in which prospects can take as many official visits as they would like to in their recruitment.

Sanders is the second elite offensive lineman to schedule an official visit in the last week to Lincoln, joining fellow five-star Broderick Shull.

Excited for my OFFICIAL VISIT this weekend! See you soon 🌽 pic.twitter.com/p5tNKsWMco — David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire