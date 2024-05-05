Conrad Weiser's Malik, Twin Valley's Bonds qualify for PIAA Class 2A boys tennis championships

May 4—Two Berks boys tennis players qualified for the PIAA Championships on Saturday, as Conrad Weiser junior Armaan Malik finished second and Twin Valley junior Dylan Bonds finished third at the District 3 Class 2A boys tennis championships at the Hershey Racquet Club

Malik, the Berks boy singles champion, lost to Michael Georgelis of Lancaster Country Day in the final 6-3, 6-3. In the third -place match, Bonds defeated Wyomissing junior Truman Peters 6-1, 6-1.

Malik bested Peters 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals, while Bonds lost to Georgelis 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Malik defeated Cole Stoltzfus of Pequea Valley 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Wesely Crumling of Eastern York 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round.

Bonds defeated Eli Morela of Camp Hill in the opening round 6-0, 6-0, before defeating Lancaster Country Day's Carson Weigle 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Peters won 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 over Collin Kuhn of Delone Catholic to start the tournament before defeating Parker Sanders from Bermudian Springs 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.