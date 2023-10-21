Conrad Weiser falls to Lampeter-Strasburg in high school football

Oct. 21—Conrad Weiser managed just 69 rushing yards on 35 carries and 142 total yards in a 42-0 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 game Friday at Robesonia.

Trenton Wagner threw four touchdown passes and John Mellinger ran for two scores for the Pioneers (5-1, 7-1).

Lampeter-Strasburg, which took a 7-0 lead on Wagner's 73-yard pass to Dean Herr in the first quarter, put it away by scoring 21 points in the second quarter.

Demoj Gray caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Wagner, Mellinger ran 54 yards for a TD, and Herr caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Wagner.

In the third quarter, Mellinger ran 52 yard for a touchdown, and Gray caught a 67-yard TD pass from Wagner.