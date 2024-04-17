Conquering Bayern Munich in Champions League would be ‘unbelievable’ for Arsenal, Arteta says

Mikel Arteta believes Champions League quarter-final success against Bayern Munich will take Arsenal to the next level as he told his players to “write a different story” at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners head into Wednesday’s second leg locked at 2-2 with Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern after a thrilling draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday has since dented Arsenal’s Premier League title bid as attention now turns to Europe once again.

Ahead of kick-off, Arteta said it would be “unbelievable” if his side could conquer the six-time Champions League winners.