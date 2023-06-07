Conor Orr predicts Russell Wilson won’t start majority of Broncos’ games in 2023

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently published a list of 100 bold predictions for the 2023 season and his prediction for the Denver Broncos might raise some eyebrows.

Orr has predicted that quarterback Russell Wilson will not start the majority of Broncos’ games under center in 2023. That’s right, Orr is predicting a majority of Denver’s games (at least nine) will feature a starting QB not named Russell Wilson.

Here is Orr’s reasoning:

Why? Sean Payton is particular. He’s the head chef, and, while the quarterback is an integral part of making up his game plan, if you’re not running the plays as designed, he’s going to find someone who will. Jarrett Stidham, fresh off a solid end-of-season run with the Raiders, looks to be a kind of Payton muse while the coach formulates the real, long-term solution that he likely spent this entire offseason plotting.

Payton did say earlier this offseason that the team views Stidham as a promising young quarterback who could develop into a starter in the NFL.

Orr also predicted that Denver running back Samaje Perine will have a big season in fantasy football, particularly in PPR formats. Take note, fantasy football managers.

To view all of Orr’s predictions for the 2023 season, click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire