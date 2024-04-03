Conor Murray: Ireland scrum-half signs one-year Munster contract extension

Conor Murray has earned 116 Ireland caps [Inpho]

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has signed a one-year contract extension with Munster.

Murray, 34, helped Ireland clinch the Six Nations title last month and has earned 116 caps for his country.

He was a second-half replacement in four of Ireland's Six Nations games this year, with Jamison Gibson-Park now the first-choice number nine.

Murray, who has made 185 Munster appearances, has also been in three British and Irish Lions touring squads.

The scrum-half made his Munster debut in 2010.

Murray's Ireland international colleague Peter O'Mahony is also mulling over a new Munster contract, with head coach Graham Rowntree saying over the weekend that news on the back row's future is imminent.

Munster have also confirmed new deals for back rows Jack Daly and Brian Gleeson.

Daly has signed a one-year contract extension, with Gleeson moving up from the Irish province's academy after agreeing a two-year deal.

Gleeson has made nine Munster appearances this season, with Daly having played twice for the province this term following his return from injury.