Conor Moore: Tiger, Poulter, Westwood and DJ discuss Saudi offers
Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson walk into a bar ...
Poulter, Tiger and the lads get offers from the Saudi Golf League 🏌️♂️ 🦈 #TheConorMooreShow@WestburyNyc pic.twitter.com/wUmjtILKtK
— Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) February 9, 2022
Or, even funnier, Conor Moore portrays the four of them in a bar having drinks and discussing the proposed Super Golf League and what the Saudis have offered them.