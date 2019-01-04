Conor McGregor's year 'off to best start' with birth of 2nd child

Conor McGregor’s son Conor Jack has a new little sibling in tow for 2019.(Getty Images)
Conor McGregor has his hands full as he takes off into 2019. The Mixed Martial Arts fighter announced via an Instagram post on Friday that he and girlfriend of 10 years, Dee Devlin, welcomed their second child.

Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️ 2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam,” McGregor wrote. “2019 is off to the best start!”

Their oldest child, Conor Jack, is 19 months old. McGregor did not share a gender or name for the newest addition.

McGregor made headlines on the first day of the year when he roasted Floyd Mayweather. And by the time the year is over he may get that rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

