Conor McGregor weighs in on prospect of potential matchup vs. Jake Paul

Conor McGregor didn’t watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 – and in his estimation, he wasn’t the only one who skipped it.

“I wasn’t actually watching,” McGregor told The Mirror while in attendance Friday at Bellator 275 in Dublin. “It only got a couple thousand buys. I didn’t watch it. I saw it online.”

Visibly nonchalant about the mention of Paul, McGregor said he didn’t see Paul’s “diss track” music video of UFC president Dana White either. Despite numerous callouts and challenges issued by Paul since his emergence in combat sports, McGregor has largely shrugged off any question pertaining to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

However, when he was asked if Paul could be next, McGregor made a mid-answer pivot and did not rule out a future matchup. He began to shake his head, but stopped himself and said, “Who knows? Never say never.”

McGregor, 33, has not competed since he broke his leg in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He told multiple outlets Friday he aims for a July 2022 return, but is taking the late stages of his recovery process day-by-day. Only having competed three times in MMA since a crossover super-fight against Floyd Mayweather in boxing, McGregor has gone 1-2 in that span.

As for Paul, he’s compiled a 5-0 record with back-to-back wins over Woodley. Other victories include former UFC, Bellator, and One Championship fighter Ben Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber Ali Enson Gib.