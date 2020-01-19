Conor McGregor warned not to pursue Floyd Mayweather rematch after UFC comeback vs Cowboy

Getty

Team Mayweather have a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his UFC comeback tonight, warning the Irishman not to chase a rematch against the undefeated boxer because the result would be the same.

McGregor made a sensational move into professional boxing in August 2017 and stretched Floyd Mayweather ten rounds before losing via knockout.

The Irishman then returned to the Octagon but lost a lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He fights Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas tonight and this week said he is fighting for “revenge, retribution and respect”, before outlining his ambition to rematch with Nurmagomedov and win a UFC title in a third weight division.

McGregor also floated the idea of a rematch with Mayweather, 42, but the American’s team have warned the Irishman not to pursue the fight.

“Conor talks a lot, and one thing we do know is he talks a lot, and he doesn’t back it up,” Mayweather’s long-term friend and bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, told MMAJUNKIE.

“He can say, ‘Oh, he did this in the beginning and in the third round.’ One thing we know as a fighter is everyone starts off fresh and strong. As the rounds go on and on he’ll show the true colors of who is the better fighter and who is the more skilled fighter.

“One thing we do know: Conor McGregor, you can say what you want to say, but you got knocked out, and you got severe head trauma and a concussion that was reported by your doctor. Is the outcome going to be the same? I truly believe that no one can outbox Floyd. No one can outwork Floyd. His offense and his defense and his technique – this man is just made for this.

“His dad, his uncles have been in this for decades, and he’s been doing this since he was a little boy. You can try. If that fight happens and the negotiations go so you guys can put it together and the fight is going to happen, will I love to see that? Absolutely. Is the result going to be the same? I don’t know. It’s going to be a very exciting fight, and I’m sure Conor is going to come out stronger, but you cannot underestimate the best ever.”

