Conor McGregor vs Poirier - LIVE: UFC 257 stream, latest updates, results and reaction

Dustin Poirier reacts after beating Conor McGregor (Zuffa LLC)

Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday, knocking out the Irishman in the second round of their rematch on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

When the pair last fought one another in 2014, McGregor knocked out the American in a little over 90 seconds at featherweight, but the script was reversed as the old rivals met in a lightweight contest this time around.

A competitive first round saw Poirier land effective leg kicks and even secure a takedown on the Irishman, who remained composed and soon found his way back to his feet. Back-and-forth exchanges followed, both in the clinch along the fence and in the centre of the Octagon. But ‘The Diamond’s leg kicks began to take a toll on McGregor in the second round, compromising the mobility of ‘Notorious’. Poirier took advantage, pressuring his opponent and landing a fierce combination against the cage. A right hook finished the flurry, dropping McGregor before further punches on the ground knocked the Irishman out cold. “It’s hard to overcome inactivity,” McGregor said afterwards, this fight being his first in 12 months following his victory over Donald Cerrone a year ago. “I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted. It’s a tough one to swallow.”