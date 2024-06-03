Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler press conference cancelled on day of event

Conor McGregor’s Dublin press conference for this month’s fight with Michael Chandler was cancelled on Monday – the day of the event.

No reason was given for the cancellation, though fans were quick to lay the blame at McGregor’s feet.

An official UFC statement read: “Dear UFC fans, the #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice.

“We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. Thank you.”

Irishman McGregor and American Chandler are due to fight in Las Vegas on 29 June, though Monday’s cancellation has fans concerned about whether the contest will go ahead.

Many fans also assumed that McGregor was responsible for the postponement of the press conference. One wrote on X, “What’s McGregor done now?” while another said, “What did he do lmao.”

“Conor pulled out, didn’t he?” asked one user, while another wrote, “McGregor pulling out?” – seemingly referring to UFC 303 itself.

While it is unclear why the press conference was postponed, McGregor did withdraw from a press conference in 2016, ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz.

Monday’s news comes a week after fans expressed concern about McGregor’s preparation for the fight with Chandler, after the former champion was filmed partying in Dublin.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, during his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor was knocked out by the American six months earlier.