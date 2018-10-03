Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Tale of the Tape

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Conor McGregor on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena during UFC 229's main card event.

Nurmagomedov comes into the fight with a perfect record and the longest undefeated streak in MMA history at 26 wins. His last bout was a title-winning effort against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, where he controlled the fight on his feet from the very start. Nurmagomedov easily dismantled his opponent and took Iaquinta down in five rounds for the unanimous decision win. Nurmagomedov has been known to bring fighters to the ground, outlanding Iaquinta 172-43 in his last match.

McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2016 when he defeated reigning champion Eddie Alvarez in two rounds to claim the lightweight title. The former two-weight division champion is coming off a mega boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last summer. McGregor lost in the 10th round of his pro boxing debut. McGregor will likely enter Saturday's fight as the underdog for the first time since entering the Octagon against Jose Aldo in 2016. McGregor scored a 13-second knockout in that bout.

The two fighters have spewed bad blood over the past year. Last April, McGregor was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after throwing objects at Nurmagomedov's bus in Brooklyn and shattering a window. The most recent episode in their heated history came earlier in the week when Nurmagomedov called McGregor a "drunk" and vowed to humble the Irishman during Saturday's fight.

Check out the Tale of the Tape below:

Nurmagomedov McGregor Record 26-0-0 (8 KOs) 23-1-0 (18 KOs) Age 30 30 Weight 155 lbs. 155 lbs. Height 5'10" 5'9" Reach 70 inches 74 inches Stance Orthodox Orthodox Hometown Makhachkala, Dagestan Dublin, Ireland Odds

-160

The fight is set to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase on pay-per-view.