Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 229: What date is the fight, what time will it start and what TV channel is it on?

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Conor McGregor (right) face off - Zuffa LLC

What is it?

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299. The fight sees McGregor - aka 'The Notorious' - return to the Octagon after his defeat to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017.

What date is the fight?

The latest fight night of UFC - UFC 299 - is on October 6, 2018. Ten fights will be taking place, including McGregor's.

What time does it start and when is McGregor vs Nurmagomedov?

It will be a middle-of-the-night fight for UFC fans, unfortunately. The fight card will be taking place from around midnight UK time, with the headline lightweight bout of McGregor vs Nurmagomedov due at around 3am BST. But if fights go the distance, it could be an even later start.

Which venue is hosting?

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where McGregor was defeated by Mayweather last August.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch UFC in the UK on BT Sport until the end of the year, when Eleven Sports takes over the rights. BT Sport is yet to announce full broadcast details, including channel and start time.

What are the fight records of McGregor and Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 26 fights, 26 wins, eight by KO and eight by submission

Conor McGregor: 24 fights, 21 wins (18 KO), three defeats

Who else is on the fight card?

Along with McGregor vs Nurmagomedev, there are nine other fights to look forward to:

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz

Women's Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez

Women's Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis

What are they saying?

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov - father of McGregor's opponent:

“I think Conor understands that he wasn’t the real champion at 155 [pounds]. He only fought against two lightweights and one of them choked him out. When he took the belt, there were about six lightweights who were stronger than him. “There are a lot of fighters who deserve a title shot more than Conor. For example, Poirier. He can keep a high pace, he tries to finish opponents. Poirier is the real contender.”

What are the latest fight odds?