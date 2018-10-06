Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov live stream: Watch UFC 229 online
Khabib Nurmagomedov, who trains in San Jose, is the UFC's lightweight champion, but in many fans' minds, he's second fiddle to the man who will be across from him in the octagon -- Conor McGregor.
McGregor is one of the most popular -- if not THE most popular -- fighters in UFC history, and he'll try to shake off two years of MMA rust to reclaim his lightweight belt Saturday night at UFC 229. "The Notorious" always talks a big game and backs it up with a wallop, so this should be the fight of the year.
Khabib will try to do the Bay Area proud, and keep his belt and his undefeated MMA record. He's 26-0 in his career, including 10-0 in the UFC. "The Eagle" doesn't know how to lose or what it even feels like. Oh, and he wrestles bears and has great fashion sense.
Enough of the jibber-jabber -- it's almost time for McGregor-Khabib at T-Mobile-Arena in Las Vegas! Here's how you can watch the UFC 229 main card, prelims and early prelims on TV and online.
Main card
When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6
TV: Pay-per-view (contact your provider to order)
Live Stream: UFC.com ($64.99 for digital)
Prelims
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (free for cable subscribers)
Early prelims
When: 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6
TV: None
Live Stream: UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month)