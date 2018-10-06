Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov live stream: Watch UFC 229 online

UFC fans wanting to watch the Conor McGregor versus Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 lightweight title fight online can find out how right here.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who trains in San Jose, is the UFC's lightweight champion, but in many fans' minds, he's second fiddle to the man who will be across from him in the octagon -- Conor McGregor.

McGregor is one of the most popular -- if not THE most popular -- fighters in UFC history, and he'll try to shake off two years of MMA rust to reclaim his lightweight belt Saturday night at UFC 229. "The Notorious" always talks a big game and backs it up with a wallop, so this should be the fight of the year.

Khabib will try to do the Bay Area proud, and keep his belt and his undefeated MMA record. He's 26-0 in his career, including 10-0 in the UFC. "The Eagle" doesn't know how to lose or what it even feels like. Oh, and he wrestles bears and has great fashion sense.

Enough of the jibber-jabber -- it's almost time for McGregor-Khabib at T-Mobile-Arena in Las Vegas! Here's how you can watch the UFC 229 main card, prelims and early prelims on TV and online.

Main card

When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6

TV: Pay-per-view (contact your provider to order)

Live Stream: UFC.com ($64.99 for digital)







Prelims

When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (free for cable subscribers)







Early prelims

When: 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6

TV: None

Live Stream: UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month)





