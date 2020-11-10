Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 257 rematch inches closer to being finalized

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

It was a contentious time getting here, but it appears that both sides of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 257 rematch have at least agreed to terms for the Jan. 23, 2021 bout.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that he thought the fight was a done deal, but it's never truly final until they put ink to paper. Apparently, both sides have agreed to all the terms, according to MMAFighting.com, but only Poirier has put pen to paper.

It sounds as if McGregor might still be angling to try and move the fight up to the Dec. 12 UFC 256 pay-per-view, though that doesn't sound as if it would be a deal breaker.

The rematch first came about after McGregor put together and exhibition bout with Poirier to raise money for charity. When White caught wind of the exhibition, he offered them a fight in the Octagon.

With plans already in motion for November and December pay-per-views, White was adamant that the bout take place in January, even though McGregor was pushing hard for the fight to happen in 2020.

Why is McGregor now pushing for UFC 256 again?

UFC 256 on Monday lost its main event between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson, so McGregor is reportedly trying to push for that slot. The UFC 256 fight card already has another title fight between bantamweight champ Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling inked, so it's unlikely that the UFC would want to supplant that bout with McGregor vs. Poirier 2.

White has thus far been adamant that any pay-per-view that has a championship bout on it would be headlined by the title fight. So it is highly unlikely that the UFC would move the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch to UFC 256 and have it headline over the title fight. They also don't want to waist McGregor's drawing power in the co-main event slot.

Don't be surprised if this situation gets settled rather quickly and we get an announcement from White and the UFC that the bout is finally signed by both parties.

