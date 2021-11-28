Conor McGregor targets Kamaru Usman fight and ‘sees many holes’ after Colby Covington bout

(Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has appeared to call out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after suggesting he looked vulnerable during his UFC 268 decision victory over rival Colby Covington.

McGregor said a meeting with Usman and a shot at the welterweight title to complete a treble of weight class victories would interest him “greatly” and that he sees “many holes” in the champion’s game.

Usman defended his welterweight title with a classic points victory over Covington last month, with McGregor suggesting that the two knockdowns Usman secured in a thrilling second round proved decisive in the fight.

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in a defeat to rival Dustin Poirier in July, which followed another defeat to the American in January this year, called out Usman in a Twitter post on Saturday night.

Replying to a question from a fan on what he fought about potentially making the step up to welterweight to meet Usman, McGregor replied with a reference to his November bout with Covington.

“Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger,” McGregor said.

“Without that second round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight [in my opinion]. If even still. I see many holes [in Usman]. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble.”

Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.

I fancy it greatly for the treble. https://t.co/o4RPXvTWS6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

McGregor is a two-weight champion in the UFC following his title wins in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

The 33-year-old snapped his tibia in the first round of his trilogy with Poirier at UFC 264 and the Irish offered an update on his rehabilitation in a separate post.

Story continues

“The fibula is fully healed,” McGregor said. “The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!”

He added: “I will be [in] full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

Read More

Conor McGregor reveals plan for UFC return and injury update

Is the time right for Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?

Ian Garry: UFC’s newest star on Conor McGregor comparisons and his stellar debut