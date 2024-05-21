Conor McGregor takes aim at UFC’s welterweight title picture: ‘Leon Edwards loves a decision’

Conor McGregor went off on the state of the UFC welterweight division.

Leon Edwards will look to notch his third title defense when he runs things back with Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 headliner July 27 in Manchester, England. Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to capture the title, but went the distance with Usman in their rematch, and all 25 minutes with Colby Covington as well.

Both Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) are on double-digit unbeaten runs, but most of their wins have come by decision which McGregor criticized.

“There’s too many decisions going on now with that Leon fella,” McGregor said in a live stream with Duel Bits (h/t Championship Rounds on X). “Leon Edwards loves a decision. And then he’s fighting another f*cking decision guy, your man Belal, so not great times in the welterweight title picture. (UFC 304 will do 200,000 pay-per-view) buys, probably … not even: 150,000 buys.”

Former dual-champion McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who will return in a 170-pound bout against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC 303 June 29 in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), has his eyes on even more belts.

“Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet,” McGregor said. “If that fight is going on, Leon is unconscious. Also, (Donald) Cerrone went the distance with him.

“I’m looking at all these belts: the lightweight world title – although I’ve held that, how excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’ve already held the belt. I’d be excited about the ‘Bad Motherf*cker’ (BMF) title, and I’d be excited about the welterweight title.”

