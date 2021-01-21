Conor McGregor spots Max Holloway skateboarding outside, caught off guard mid-interview

ABU DHABI – It appears Conor McGregor has his eyes on all opposition at all times.

During my interview with him for UFC Arabia, McGregor caught a glimpse of Max Holloway skateboarding outside, and he couldn’t help but laugh. Of course, the pair share a history, with McGregor defeating Holloway by unanimous decision more than seven years ago.

Here’s the moment he noticed Holloway:

In case you thought McGregor was mistaken, “Hiker Holloway” confirmed that it was indeed him.

Holloway, who put an absolute clinic on a very tough Calvin Kattar this past weekend at UFC on ABC 1, is planning on staying in Abu Dhabi to serve as a backup for McGregor’s rematch with Dustin Poirier in Saturday’s UFC 257 main event.

But even if Holloway doesn’t get to compete then, he certainly has McGregor’s attention, with McGregor saying he sees a rematch with Holloway “in the pipeline.”

