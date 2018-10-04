Conor McGregor after showing up late for news conference: '[Expletive] it, I'm ready to fight this man'

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor was late for the start of the UFC 229 news conference on Thursday at the Park Theater, but lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to wait.

Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White arrived on stage at exactly 3 p.m. local time, when the event was supposed to begin. Nurmagomedov answered questions for 15 minutes before leaving at 3:15.

White killed time answering questions before McGregor arrived at 3:26 to a loud ovation from the heavily pro-McGregor crowd.

“He knew what he signed up for,” McGregor said. “The traffic was kind of heavy. There must be a McGregor fight.”

Conor McGregor showed up late to his UFC 229 news conference after Khabib Nurmagomedov had already walked off. (Getty)

Nurmagomedov grabbed the microphone even before White got on stage and said, “I don’t wait for anyone. Do you have any questions? Let’s go.”

McGregor, who said he cut no corners in camp and grappled for 25 minutes each with two 200-pound fighters on Wednesday, reiterated his prediction he’d knock Nurmagomedov out.

He said he felt Nurmagomedov was intimidated and didn’t apologize for blowing the opportunity for another faceoff with the champion.

“He doesn’t want to be around me,” McGregor said. “He doesn’t want to be around me. He’s petrified. I’ve given you enough faceoffs all these years. [Expletive] it, I’m ready to fight this man.”

More UFC 229 coverage from Yahoo Sports:



• McGregor’s trash-talk game is on point

• Kevin Iole: Who will win McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight?

• UFC 229 could set a major record on Saturday

• Dan Wetzel: This time McGregor isn’t faking the hate

