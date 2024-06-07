Conor McGregor shares sparring footage amid uncertainty over UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has eased fears around his comeback fight with Michael Chandler, posting a series of sparring videos on social media.

Fans began to fear on Monday (3 June) that the UFC 303 main event might not go ahead on 29 June, after a pre-fight press conference was cancelled on short notice.

In the days since, both fighters have shared cryptic posts on social media, with Chandler suggesting that he had left his training camp, and McGregor posting a photo of himself on a treatment table.

However, the Irishman has since shared a series of sparring videos, increasing hope that his welterweight contest with Chandler will take place as planned.

“Bro just playing mind games with Chandler,” read one comment on McGregor’s Instagram, while one user wrote: “He’s a Genius, he knows how to sell a fight, he’s gonna take a [win.]”

“Conor’s trolling everyone and some of yall are falling for it,” wrote another. “The man is just focused on knocking Chandler spark out.” Another user said: “Not gonna lie he looks crissppppp in these.”

McGregor, 35, has not fought since suffering a broken leg in July 2021, in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Six months earlier, Poirier knocked out McGregor, who has not won a fight since January 2020.

Chandler, 38, last fought in November 2022, also losing to Poirier. Chandler was submitted by his fellow American in round three.