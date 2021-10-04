Conor McGregor shares receipt, reveals massive UFC 257 pay-per-view buy rate

Conor McGregor has the receipt – and he wants the world to know what it shows.

On Monday, McGregor tweeted an image of a document labeled “PPV BUY SUMMARY FOR CONOR MCGREGOR,” which showed the buy rate of UFC 257, which he headlined in January against Dustin Poirier. The fight was a rematch of their UFC 178 in September 2014 and saw McGregor lose via second-round TKO.

According to the image, the pay-per-view event collected 1,504,737 buys – 4,449 more than the projected buys of 1,5000,238. No further information, like the sum of McGregor’s pay-per-view point earnings, was provided.

McGregor, 33, remains undisputedly the top-grossing UFC fighter of all time. All five of the top-selling pay-per-views in promotion history involved McGregor. He also served as one half of the mega-crossover pay-per-view main event against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

In May, McGregor was named the highest-paid athlete in sports, topping a list with names such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, and Lebron James. The figures included his UFC pay and whiskey company earnings from Proper No. 12 among other figures.

Currently, McGregor is on the shelf as he recovers from a broken leg suffered in his July trilogy fight against Poirier. A former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor anticipates a 2022 return.