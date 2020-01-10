Conor McGregor sent fierce warning by Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone over attempts to trash talk his family

Donald Cerrone sent a stern warning to Conor McGregor ahead of their UFC 246 showdown: AFP via Getty

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has warned Conor McGregor that he will not stand for any personal trash talk in the lead up to their UFC 246 clash, or else the Irishman will risk getting “f***** up in the lobby-type s***”.

The pair will meet next weekend in Las Vegas as McGregor returns to the UFC for the first time since his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, with the Irishman signalling his intention to regain his world champion status further down the line in a planned rematch with the current lightweight king.

Cerrone is one of the UFC’s straight-talkers, which has gained him a reputation for being one of the sport’s most-liked characters among a field of trash talkers, and he is confident that he will be able to take whatever McGregor has up his sleeve when they face off at next week’s press conference without being provoked into a reaction.

However, the American did acknowledge that there are certain things that remain off-limits when it comes to the verbal war, and he has sent a warning to McGregor that should he cross the line there will be repercussions.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting of McGregor’s skills on the microphone. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level.

“You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*** you up in the lobby-type s***. I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

Not only will McGregor appear at next Wednesday’s official press conference for UFC 246, but he has also committed to the event’s media day for the first time in more than four years that should give him twice the chance to target Cerrone, should he wish to.

“I don’t say nothing about him. I don’t care,” Cerrone added. “He lives his life out of fighting, that’s his thing. I got nothing to say about it. He’s his own man.

“I’m going to try to get in there and mix it up with him. I’m happy to welcome him back.”

