Conor McGregor Sends a Message After Max Holloway Pulled from UFC 226

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway

While Conor McGregor is often the subject of a fiery controversy, the former UFC dual-division champion took a minute to send a message of encouragement to Max Holloway on Thursday.

Holloway had been slated to put his featherweight title on the line against Brian Ortega in the UFC 226 co-main event on Saturday, but was pulled from the fight after suffering continued concussion symptoms.

"Max’s team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since last week. This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past few days. He was showing concussion like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday night where they admitted him overnight. Initial scans seemed okay and he was released Tuesday afternoon but symptoms still continued," Holloway's manager, Brian Butler-Au, said in a statement to ESPN on Wednesday.

“Max fought with his team to continue the fight. He showed some improvement over the next day but was still showing obvious symptoms. After open workouts, he crashed and was very hard to wake up, when he did he has flashing vision and slurred speech. He is now back in the ER for further tests.”

With Holloway out of the fight, UFC 226 will move forward with one less bout. A heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis has been slotted in as the new co-main event, while Paul Felder moves up to welterweight to fight Mike Perry, which will take the open main card slot.

McGregor on Thursday didn't take any shots at his former opponent, instead offering his support and encouragement.

"My thoughts and respect are with 145-pound world champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

McGregor and Holloway fought each other several years ago in August of 2017. While McGregor got the nod, Holloway was the first fighter to ever take him to the final bell. It seems that a measure of respect was earned on that day.

