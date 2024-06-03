Conor McGregor says UFC 303 press conference canceled ‘due to a series of obstacles,’ issues apology

While the circumstances still remain cryptic, Conor McGregor has issued an apology for the late cancellation to a UFC 303 press event in Dublin.

A pre-fight press conference with McGregor and Michael Chandler was scheduled for Monday at 3Arena in front of thousands of fans, but the UFC announced its postponement 12 hours before it was set to begin.

On Monday, McGregor issued a statement on the change of plans but indicated the June 29 bout vs. Michael Chandler will continue as scheduled.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was canceled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” McGregor said in a statement on social media. “I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

As recently as Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White indicated the event was still a go. White said he was flying to Dublin immediately after Saturday’s UFC 302 so that he could meet with McGregor on Sunday.

It’s unclear if that meeting occurred. According to Ariel Helwani, Chandler was informed of the cancellation Sunday morning and did not travel to Dublin.

