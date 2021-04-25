Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

Mike Bohn
·2 min read
Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

McGregor, who is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10, reacted to Usman’s knockout of Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s UFC 261 headliner with a social media post on Sunday morning.

Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) and McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) have had some words for each other in the past. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has warned the Irishman on multiple occasions that a fight between them would be very ugly for McGregor, but that hasn’t got him to back down.

Dana White praises Kamaru Usman after UFC 261: 'You're an idiot if you think this guy is boring'

McGregor poked fun at Usman prior to UFC 261 when Usman said in an interview that fighting him is like “Green Panty Night,” which is obviously a twist on McGregor’s famous “Red Panty Night” quote.

He still seems to think the 170-pound king is a copycat, and he wants to settle the score in the octagon (via Instagram):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it.
I like 170. It’s mine soon.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman

McGregor’s upcoming rubber match with Poirier is to be contested at lightweight. “The Notorious” has fought three times under the welterweight banner in the UFC before, though, splitting results with Nate Diaz and getting a win over Donald Cerrone.

In the aftermath of Usman’s title defense at UFC 261, it appears he has renewed interest in the matchup.

Twitter reacts to Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal to defend title at UFC 261

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas