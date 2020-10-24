Conor McGregor says ‘I will carry on’ after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement

The rivalry between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has spanned years. It got personal and included their entire camps.
The storied rivalry included McGregor's dolly-throwing incident at UFC 223 in New York. Following their UFC 229 title bout in October 2018, chaos ensued inside the cage that spilled over into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
https://youtu.be/KS5a8javxiQ
On Saturday, McGregor put those differences aside after Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event.
McGregor tweeted, "Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Sincerely, The McGregors"
There will be no rematch between the two. On Saturday, the rivalry ended with Nurmagomedov's fighting career.