Conor McGregor rips UFC champ Ilia Topuria: ‘He reminds me of a retarded Artem Lobov’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has no love for current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

A former featherweight champ himself, McGregor hasn’t been impressed with Topuria, and questions his credentials as the current titleholder. “El Matator” became the champion at UFC 298 in February by stopping Alexander Volkanovski in one of the biggest moments of the year thus far.

Despite the impressive title-winning display, “The Notorious” is not a fan. While streaming on Duelbits, McGregor was asked to give his thoughts about Topuria, and he did not mince words.

“F*ck him too,” McGregor said in response to a live chat question (h/t MMA PROS PICK on X). “I don’t give a f*ck about him either. He reminds me of a little retarded Artem Lobov, Topuria does. Two little retards.”

McGregor included his former friend and UFC veteran Lobov into the insults, who he recently had a falling out with over a lawsuit. Lobov sued McGregor over Proper No. Tweleve whiskey, claiming he was not properly compensated for his contributions. McGregor challenged Lobov to fight for it.

Topuria has mentioned McGregor several times in interviews, expressing his desire to fight the Irishman, even during fight week before defeating Volkanovski. Those challenges and callouts must have rubbed McGregor the wrong way, and he doesn’t appear interested in stepping into the cage for a fight.

“Topuria, for me, is a non-champion in my opinion,” McGregor said. “He might have a strap, but it’s a meaningless strap, in my opinion, as he holds it. I don’t see any attraction to it.”

McGregor didn’t stop there when talking about Topuria’s championship credentials. In fact, he offered his prediction for a potential title clash between Topuria and former champ Max Holloway.

“Holloway, too light, too fast,” McGregor said. “I think Holloway picks him apart – if they fight. Holloway has done it. He has that featherweight title, he’s had it for a long time. He’s now the BMF.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie