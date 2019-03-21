Conor McGregor rips into TJ Dillashaw over drug test that forced him to give up the UFC belt

Conor McGregor rips TJ Dillashaw

Former dual-division UFC champion Conor McGregor ripped into former bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw on Thursday.

McGregor characterized Dillashaw as a "snake" during his time as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter. He took this latest incident as a chance to dig in and turn the screws tighter on his fellow former champion.

Dillashaw this week announced that he was notified by USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission of an "adverse" finding on a drug test stemming from his fight with Henry Cejudo, which he lost. As such, Dillashaw said he was giving up the UFC bantamweight title in order to not hold up the division.

Though he has been the subject of several out of the cage incidents, including an attack on a bus of UFC 223 fighters that resulted in his arrest and a post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team at UFC 229 amongst other things, McGregor didn't hold back when it came to Dillashaw's downfall.

"I called that little snake way back," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "I'm the new St. Patrick."

Dillashaw did not respond.

McGregor is currently serving a suspension stemming from the UFC 229 incident. He will be eligible to return to the octagon in April, but also ran into more legal trouble recently when he smashed a fan's phone and took it.

