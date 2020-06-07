Conor McGregor ‘retires’ from fighting moments after UFC 250 main event

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in January in his most recent bout: Getty

Conor McGregor announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that he is “retiring from fighting”.

The Irishman, who has made similar announcements on the social media platform numerous times in the past, shared the tweet moments after the main event of UFC 250 finished.

The former dual-weight UFC champion wrote: ”Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”.

McGregor last fought in January, defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. The 31-year-old has since been linked to fights with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, and Jorge Masvidal.

Last week, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones appeared to relinquish his title amid a pay dispute with the promotion’s president Dana White, and the night before UFC 250, Masvidal seemed to request his release from the company for similar reasons.

In May, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo retired after retaining his title against Dominick Cruz.

In the main event of UFC 250, two-weight women’s champion Amanda Nunes successfully defended her featherweight championship when she beat Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision.

