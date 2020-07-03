Conor McGregor responds on Twitter to the death of UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father

USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor posted a message of condolence to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after the death of his father.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to complications related to the coronavirus, and was announced by Khabib’s manager on Friday morning.

McGregor tweeted: “The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

Earlier McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, posted a message reading: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching, such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

