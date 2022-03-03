Conor McGregor ‘really pumped’ for title fight on UFC return

Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of fighting for a title upon his UFC comeback, which is expected to take place in July.

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing to rival Dustin Poirier on both occasions. Poirier knocked out the Irishman in their January clash, before McGregor suffered a broken leg when the pair went to head-to-head last July.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from that injury, with an April return to sparring on the cards ahead of a likely July contest.

Charles Oliveira is expected to defend the UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in May, though that bout is not yet official and McGregor advised the champion to wait “another month or two” for a potential fight with him.

Dana White has refused to rule out the possibility of the Irishman fighting for the belt upon his return, and McGregor might just have been buoyed by the UFC president’s words.

“Really pumped for my next fight, title fight!” McGregor tweeted, possibly in an attempt to frustrate fans who believe that the former champion should not challenge for the gold given his losing streak.

McGregor’s tweet followed a post in which he suggested he could be interested in buying Chelsea football club, which Russian owner Roman Abramovich intends to sell amid his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich reportedly hopes to sell the Premier League club for around £3billion, while McGregor’s net worth is said to be in the region of £150million.

McGregor topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for 2021.