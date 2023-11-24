Conor McGregor reacts to Dublin riots after declaring Ireland is ‘at war’

Conor McGregor has said he ‘does not condone’ the riots in Dublin but insisted that a ‘change’ must occur, after a knife attack left five people injured – including three children.

A five-year-old girl was left in critical condition after an attack in Dublin on Thursday (23 November), which led to violent protests in the Irish capital.

Former UFC champion McGregor was quick to criticise the government’s reaction to the stabbing, having already been vocal this week after the sentencing of Jozef Puska, a 33-year-old Slovak who was jailed for life over the murder of 23-year-old Irish woman Ashling Murphy.

“Ireland, we are at war,” McGregor tweeted after Puska’s sentencing, before he reacted to Thursday’s knife attack by writing: “Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

On Friday, however, the 35-year-old stressed that he does not condone the riots in Dublin, after Britain First party leader called on the mixed martial artist to lead a ‘Freedom March’.

“I do not condone last night’s riots,” McGregor tweeted on Friday (24 November). “I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face.

“I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed.

“In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

On Thursday, McGregor called for the man responsible for the stabbing to be punished with “torture and death”.