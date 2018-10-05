Conor McGregor: ‘I May Want to Spark Khabib and Headline Madison Square Garden’

Conor McGregor uFC 229 Pre-Fight hands clasped

Dana White questioned whether or not Conor McGregor may ever want to fight again after his blockbuster $100 million payday boxing Floyd Mayweather. Now he's returning to challenge lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday.

With UFC 229 sure to be the biggest event in UFC history and McGregor earning the biggest MMA payday for any fighter ever, more people are questioning whether or not the Irishman's return to the Octagon may be short-lived, despite him recently inking a new six-fight contract.

McGregor, however, insists he's not done any time soon. In fact, he sounded serious when he said that he may want to make a quick turnaround following Saturday's fight to then headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York.

"I may want to spark Khabib and headline that Madison Square Garden fight card."

