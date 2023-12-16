Conor McGregor’s manager: We’re pushing hard for UFC 300, Michael Chandler likely opponent

LAS VEGAS – Although nothing is official yet, Conor McGregor’s team is aiming for a return to the octagon at UFC 300.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, told MMA Junkie on Thursday at the World MMA Awards that they’re campaigning for the UFC star to make his highly anticipated return at UFC 300, with takes place April 13 in Las Vegas.

“If it was up to him, he’d be fighting Saturday, so ultimately we’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything right and following all the standard operating procedures to get him back in the octagon as soon as possible,” Attar said. “UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen. Ultimately, it’s going to be an exciting 2024 for his return.”

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) hasn’t competed since breaking his tibia in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He’s been recovering ever since, and he recently entered the USADA testing pool – the UFC’s anti-doping program, which will be replaced starting in 2024 by Drug Free Sport International.

This year, the former two-division UFC champion coached Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” against Michael Chandler. Attar believes Chandler will be McGregor’s return opponent, but says it’s not guaranteed.

“Look, I think that’s the likeliest opponent,” Attar said. “They just did The Ultimate Fighter together, and I think the fans want to see that fight, but there are other opponents as well. At the end of the day, the UFC is still keen on Michael Chandler and unless something changes there, I certainly think that’s who’s going to be.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie