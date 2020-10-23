How Conor McGregor lost to Khabib to send his life spiralling out of control

When Conor McGregor goes up on the big screen in his changing room, getting ready, the arena shakes. Hairs on arms stand to attention. For all he’s done that I’ve hated, I actually feel nervous for him. Gone is that loud-mouthed facade. Maybe it’s just focus, but there’s no madness. Without it, he looks almost like a child. Turns out the devil is a liar.

To be in his bare feet for just a split second. The rush. The adrenaline. The fear. How many of us will ever feel that? How many of us would ever want to feel that?

It’s hard to know what to make of the undercard. Like Vegas itself, it leaves you with so many emotions but all in very different, confusing, and contrasting ways. The fans get restless when there are tactical bouts, yet they love heavyweight Derrick Lewis and his all-swinging style that means he’ll either flatten a guy or get beaten up. There’s little skill to this. Losing, with eleven seconds left and badly out of breath, he lands a haymaker of a right and soon finishes the dazed and defenceless Alexander Volkov on the canvas.

For some reason, he then leaps to his feet and takes off his trunks. When asked why he did it, he says his ‘balls were hot’.

It would be baffling if you didn’t realise that McGregor has been a crusader and they all want to go low to get noticed, in the hope of getting more attention, bigger fights, and bigger paydays. It’s the new UFC way.

Soon after, Lewis’s words are replaced by the action between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis. By round two, as the latter lies on top, the former’s face is covered in such a sea of blood that there’s confusion as to what happened to him for a moment. Then, as the referee asks for the doctor, it becomes clear that it’s Pettis’s blood that has soaked his opponent’s face.

‘This can’t be that bad that they have to stop this. It’s in the hairline, a giant cut,’ the commentary team beam. Across the ring, Ferguson doesn’t get his face cleaned during the break, and instead smiles like a cross between a serial killer and a lion pulling his red-soaked mane from the carcass of its fallen prey for just a brief moment. His teeth and eyes are all that remain of him. The rest, including any sort of evolution, has long since been submerged.

‘This is amazing,’ add the commentators. It’s a strange choice of word for something so terrifyingly and gloriously primal. The fight is cut short, though, as Pettis can take no more and doesn’t come out for round three. The crowd boo despite having been given what they want. Some people will never be pleased.

There’s little time for contemplation, though. It’s main-event time.

McGregor is out first. As the smoke from the machines clears, the canvas is stained in the claret of what went before: a reminder of what might follow, as if he wasn’t already aware of this maniac profession.

It feels different to his previous bouts. John Kavanagh didn’t make his usual prediction of glory. Maybe he too has been wondering what Conor’s goals are now, when before it was to be a two-weight world champion and make $10m. Of late, his business dreams consume him, but what about the sporting dreams? And what about the body? Some will say he’s not old, but in this arena age isn’t just about a number, rather miles on the clock, via the lifestyle led, and the effects of the moments on the journey to this point.

Khabib is second in. His shoulders, his brow, and his walk suggests the pageantry is an unnecessary and bothersome distraction from what he’s been yearning to do for so long. He’s hunched, like a farmer heading to the fields for a day’s work and with a job to get done. He doesn’t so much as touch gloves, such are the words he has endured. Now he’s ready to do his pent-up talking.

It begins.

There’s a gladiatorial feel to all of it. The ancient and much maligned blood sports of the Colosseum make sense. The ring is an existential place. You can run, but you can’t hide. You are there, and you are going to get hit. Unlike in boxing, where there’s some odd nobility about one athlete walking to a neutral corner to save the dignity of the other they’ve floored, that safety net is removed here. The UFC doesn’t care for nobility. Go down and it gets worse, quick.

It’s not long before McGregor is down. It takes a mere 25 seconds for Khabib to get his leg; a wrestle ensues and within a minute, the Irishman’s on the ground with his feet tied up. A long four minutes to survive against the best ground-and-pound artist there is.

