Conor McGregor would like you to stop comparing his football-throwing to Blake Bortles

Conor McGregor has ‘laser passing ability,’ according to Conor McGregor. (AP Photo)

Conor McGregor’s only fight this year ended in him getting handled by Khabib Nurmagomedov. That was a tough night for the Irishman. However, the bigger hit to McGregor’s rep for some might have actually come a week later when he tried to throw a football.

Sam Monson, an NFL analyst for Pro Football Focus, tweeted video Sunday of a very, very bad pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. In trying to explain how bad the wobbling incompletion was, Monson dared to invoke McGregor’s arm punt at AT&T Stadium last October.

That didn’t sit well with McGregor, who quote-tweeted Monson to affirm that he actually has “laser passing ability” and playfully threatened Monson. And then he tagged his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand for some reason.

You could take the crust off your toast with my laser passing ability, kid.

Open your eyes before they get shut.

NFL Season #Proper12 @ProperWhiskey @NFL https://t.co/xGkCvBIRO7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2018





Was Monson right to compare one of Bortles’ worst passes to McGregor’s throwing form? You be the judge.

I think McGregor picked the right sport 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nemv7hAzfG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018





McGregor remained online after the exchange, tweeting a picture of himself at AT&T Stadium and retweeting a video of an NFL comparison he is probably much more happy with: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s touchdown celebration during a cathartic win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Josh Allen or Conor Mcgregor pic.twitter.com/WiwaFuDGh9 — BRICK™ (@zachpenksa) November 25, 2018





