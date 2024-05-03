Conor McGregor launches furious tirade at Ryan Garcia in deleted tweet

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Ryan Garcia over the boxer’s reported failed drug tests, launching a furious tirade at “King Ryan” in a since-deleted tweet.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine on 19 and 20 April – the day before his win over Devin Haney, and in the moments after the fight.

Garcia, 25, dropped Haney, also 25, three times en route to a decision win in Brooklyn. However, Garcia was ineligible to take the WBC super-lightweight title from his fellow American, having missed weight by three pounds.

Now, ex-UFC champion McGregor has taken issue with Garcia’s failed weigh-in and reported test results, writing: “Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick.

“Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine reminds me of [UFC champion] Sean O’Malley [who] was on that as well.

“I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do you want a spar I will set flight right now for you both for a full on spar each.

“Wtf is up. What do you think you are at? If I was Haney’s dad you’re dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the f*** happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I’m gonna smash it in with elbows if you don’t.

“Fair play Devin well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo.”

Garcia has denied cheating. The Independent has contacted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for comment.

Haney was unbeaten prior to his loss to Garcia, who suffered his first professional defeat in April 2023, when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis.

After that fight, McGregor visited Garcia in his locker room to offer support to the young American.