Conor McGregor labelled ‘a chicken’ by UFC champion after revealing broken toe

Conor McGregor has vowed to return to his best after being forced to withdraw from his forthcoming bout with Michael Chandler (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Conor McGregor has been called a “chicken” after revealing a broken toe is behind postponing his UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler.

The Irishman posted pictures of a broken toe caused by “a lapse in concentration” during training.

But the 35-year-old Irishman’s rivals, including UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, criticised his decision to delay his comeback against Chandler, maintaining the injury was not severe enough to justify the move.

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 in a defeat to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier, said: “Man we were so f****** super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take.

“I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it.

“I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 per cent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.

“A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward.

“I will get this back. I’ve got to. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not.”

And Makhachev responded: “You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken.”

While Rafael Dos Anjos, who was once criticised by McGregor for pulling out of a fight, added: “That’s the difference between me and you Conor, you finally got exposed. You got a pinky toe injury while I got a broken foot.”