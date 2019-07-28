Conor McGregor slams UFC 240 officiating, Khabib Nurmagomedov in Twitter rant

Conor McGregor took shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC officiating on Saturday night in a Twitter rant. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
Conor McGregot clearly still isn’t over his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC champion took to Twitter again on Saturday night during UFC 240 in Alberta, Canada, to rip the officiating, though his rant quickly turned against Nurmagomedov — who beat him at UFC 229 nearly 10 months ago.

McGregor first slammed referee Marc Goddard during Gavin Tucker’s prelim bout with Seung Woo Choi on Saturday night, and wasn’t happy after Tucker — who won with a third-round submission — hit Choi with an illegal knee.

Just minutes later, McGregor decided to lay into both Nurmagomedov and referee Herb Dean — who officiated their match last year.

Warning: McGregor’s tweets contain language NSFW.

What set the Irishman off on Saturday night is anyone’s guess.

He is, though, an expert at staying in the spotlight. And if he really does want to make a return to the UFC — as UFC president Dana White alluded to on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday — this is a great way to do that.

One thing is clear, however: McGregor’s beef with Nurmagomedov isn’t over. If he really is preparing to get back in the octagon, that feud is only going to escalate.

